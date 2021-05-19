Palace source wonders how Prince Harry will face his family at Diana's statue unveiling post Charles 'diss'

As per a royal source report, Prince Harry "absolutely" plans to join his brother Prince William for the unveiling of their late mother Princess Diana's statue in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London.

Prince Harry was brutally honest during his recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast as he revealed how a lot of "genetic pain and suffering" was passed down to him by his father Prince Charles. Harry believed that Charles treated him the same way that The Prince of Wales was treated by his parents Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip.

One would expect these controversial comments to be another bone of contention, highlighting the rift between Harry and Meghan and the royal family even more so after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell Oprah interview. However, according to Page Six, Harry "absolutely" plans to join his brother Prince William at the unveiling of their late mother Princess Diana's statue, as a tribute in her honour, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on July 1, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

A palace source wondered with Page Six, "No one is going to tell Harry not to come, but how does he face his family? Harry’s still coming, we’re told, but how will it all go down? Will he just turn up on the day without having seen them beforehand?" Moreover, it's being reported that the status of Diana's statue unveiling depends on the timing of the arrival of Harry and Meghan's daughter, with the latter's due date arriving soon.

Another source, who is familiar with the royal family, shared that things between Harry and William has been " terrible" since Megxit following which was Harry and Meghan's "nuclear Oprah [Winfrey] interview" and now Harry's diss at their father Charles. "It's just one thing after the other," the source added.

