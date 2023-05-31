Paloma Faith faces backlash as she criticizes The Little Mermaid movie; Netizens remind singer of old tweets

The live-action movie of ‘The Little Mermaid’ has received immense love ever since it hit the theatres on May 26. One particular person had an unpopular opinion regarding the movie. British singer and actor Paloma Faith slammed Disney for the movie and what it teaches young women. The star ended up being on the receiving end of brutal backlash when fans found the singer’s tweet from 2009, which contradicted everything she recently said.

Paloma Faith slams The Little Mermaid

British singer and actor Paloma Faith scrutinized Disney for ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Metro reported about the stories Paloma posted; the singer praised Hailee’s performance but, on the other hand, noted that the message that the movie imparted was not right for young girls. The singer noted that the story shows that it is okay for women to "give up" their voice just for a man.

In the now-deleted post, the star wrote, "Just seen the new little mermaid with my kids, and while I think Halle gives a good performance and it's great casting, as a mother of girls I don't want my kids to think it's ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love a man." Faith added, "Wtf is this shit. Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all."

Paloma Faith gets trolled for old tweet

The tables turned when a user pulled up a tweet from Paloma’s account that she had written in 2009. In the tweet, the star spoke about her wish to be Ariel. The tweet read, "when i grow up i want to be the little mermaid."

The star must have tweeted that after watching the original animated movie in 2009. A lot of users noted the same while pointing out that the live action movie follows the exact plot of the animated movie. Soon after the old tweet resurfaced, the singer received backlash from Twitter users. One fan wrote, “She seen the Original animated knew what happened and thought this would be any different? This is fake outrage to grab some sort of headline and be put back in the lime light.”

Another added, “oh so you only dislike the “moral of the story” on the new one…. got it!”

