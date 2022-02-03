Pamela Anderson feels ‘re-exploited’, forced to revisit ‘traumatizing’ past amid Pam & Tommy's release

Pamela Anderson reportedly feels triggered by Hulu's new series, Pam & Tommy. According to an insider close to the star, Anderson isn't keen on revisiting the past as told to People magazine. If you didn't know, the show follows Pamela and her then-husband Tommy Lee in the 90s, when they became the centre of a scandal after an hour-long sex tape of the 2, was stolen and leaked.

In the wake of the release of the new show, a source who was close to Pamela at the time of the scandal back in the day, told People that "there's a sense that the show is re-exploiting Pamela. After the tape was made public, it was a very traumatizing situation and it's unfair that she is being re-subjected to this trauma, like re-opening a wound. Pamela deserves a level of respect. She's a human being and a mom. There's a sense of hypocrisy about it. It's her life and she should have the decision [as to] whether it's turned into a commodity for public consumption.”

Anderson was massively popular due to her Baywatch gig, and after marrying Lee. The insider added: "Then when [the leaked sex tape] happened, there were paparazzi following her and always outside of her home. She was not seeking any more attention — she had enough. If you go back to her Playboy [cover], she always had the perspective that that was her conscious choice. But somebody taking her personal home movie, that was not her choice. When someone steals your home movie, that is criminal and that's a violation. That was her privacy."

The source concluded, "This was a very traumatic time of her life. She's a really good person and I think all she's really ever wanted was to be married and have a partner and have a nice life."

