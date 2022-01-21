Pamela Anderson files for divorce from fifth husband Dan Hayhurst after one year of marriage

According to Rolling Stone, Pamela Anderson and her husband, Dan Hayhurst, are separating after one year of marriage. The former "Baywatch" actress has filed for divorce in her home country of Canada, where she and her now-divorced husband have been residing since they married on Christmas Eve 2020 in a ceremony on Anderson's Vancouver Island property.

“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” a source told the publication, as per Page Six, adding that the brief union was a “pandemic whirlwind” that petered out. However, Anderson and Hayhurst's marriage was dogged by controversy from the start, when Hayhurst's ex-wife Carey accused Anderson of severing their family. Anderson, 54, and Hayhurst were unfazed by his ex's charges, giving an interview from their marital bed.

“This is like the magic place to live, I guess. He was working here, and I got stuck here during COVID, and we stuck together, and we’re still stuck together,” she gushed at the time as per Page Six. Meanwhile, Page Six reported exclusively in September 2020 that Anderson was seeing Hayhurst after divorcing husband Jon Peters, to whom she had just been married for 12 days. She was formerly married to Tommy Lee, with whom she had two boys, Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24. In 2006, she married and divorced Kid Rock.

She later married music producer Rick Salomon twice, the first time in 2007, which resulted in an annulment, and the second time in 2013. In January 2020, Anderson married Peters. Interestingly, The hasty marriage with Tommy Lee is now slated to be the focus of the new biographical series Pam & Tommy, which will premiere on February 2. Lily James and Sebastian Stan will play the titular Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, alongside Seth Rogan, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling, among others.

