Pamela Anderson gets married for the fifth time; Takes the plunge with Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson gets married for the fifth time. The Canadian-American actress entered into a wedlock with Hollywood producer Jon Peters yesterday in a close-knit ceremony in Malibu.

Pamela Anderson, best known for her role in Baywatch is an acclaimed Canadian-American actress, model, and animal rights activist. The actress has got married five times. She took the plunge with Tommy Lee in 1995. However, the couple parted ways 3 years later. Pamela then got married to Kid Rock but their relationship didn't last long. Her third marriage was with professional poker player Rick Salomon whom she wed twice and separated in 2015. Most recently, Pamela took the vows with Hollywood producer Jon Peters.

According to a report by AFP, Pamela and Jon Peters got hitched yesterday in a private ceremony in Malibu. Narrating a love poem after the wedding ceremony, Pamela termed hubby Jon Peters as "the original 'bad boy' of Hollywood." The 52-year-old actress got married for the fifth time. The couple dated each other around three decades ago. In a conversation with THR, Hollywood mogul Jon Peters stated that there are beautiful girls all around. He could have chosen anyone but he has been wanting to be with Pamela for over 36 years.

The marriage is also Jon Peter's fifth time at the altar. His last wedding ended in 2014. The film producer is also a former hairstylist. Jon Peters reportedly met Pamela Anderson for the first time at the Playboy Mansion in the 1980s and proposed to her shortly after. The couple is happily married now. However, the two are still to break the news and share pictures from the wedding nuptials on their respective social media handles.

