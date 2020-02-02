Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters split in 12 days; Baywatch star wants 'time apart to reevaluate'

Pamela Anderson has confirmed she and Jon Peters are parting ways. The news comes just 12 days after they walked down the aisle in a secret wedding ceremony.

A few days, the news broke that Pamela Anderson has tied the knot again. The Baywatch star had walked down the aisle and exchanged her vows with Jon Peters in a secret wedding in Malibu. Now, the actress has confirmed that she and her newlywed husband have decided to part ways. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson said that the couple needs to "take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another."

She was thankful to everyone who celebrated the union. However, following the decision to take time apart, the actress requested for some privacy. "I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," Anderson said "Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy," she added.

A source close to the actress has revealed that the couple hasn't filed for a legal marriage certificate following their wedding ceremony, which took place on January 20. The ceremony was reportedly attended by Anderson's two sons and Peters' three daughters and ex-wife Christine Forsyth-Peters. Anderson and Peter have had four marriages respectively. The couple goes a long way back. Anderson and Peter had dated over 30 years ago. They reunited a few months ago but chose to keep their relationship under wraps.

