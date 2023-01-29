Pamela Anderson opens up about her leaked sex tape in Netflix’s docuseries: ‘You became a caricature’

Pamela Anderson, the famous American actress is set to release her Netflix docuseries, on January 31, Tuesday. The much-awaited project, which has been titled Pamela, a love story, is premiering on the OTT platform on the same day her memoir Love, Pamela releases. The docuseries will show the celebrated star taking the audience through her turbulent personal life. In the series, Pamela Anderson will be seen narrating several dark phases of her life, from experiencing sexual abuse in childhood to her leaked sex tape.

For the unversed, a VHS tape of Pamela Anderson and her ex-husband, drummer Tommy Lee, which was recorded during their honeymoon days in a yacht was leaked in the media. It was the first-ever celebrity sex tape to go viral, and Anderson faced a lot of media and public attacks following the same. According to Rolling Stone, the actress opened up about the leaked sex tape and revealed how it affected her life and career, in the upcoming Netflix series.

Pamela Anderson, who recalled that unfortunate episode in her life, said: "After that, it just felt like that solidified the cartoon image, too. You become a caricature,” she shares in the film. “I think that was the deterioration of whatever image I had… I knew at that point that my career was over."