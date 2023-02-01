Pamela Anderson opens up about Pam & Tommy; REVEALS why the series gave her nightmares

Pamela Anderson , the popular American actress has always been embroiled in controversies related to her personal life. The Baywatch star has been making headlines lately, thanks to the Netflix docuseries Pamela, a love story, which had its world premiere recently. In the docuseries which is majorly focussed on the several dark phases in Pamela Anderson's live, the famous star is seen throwing light on her sex tape scandal and much more. She also opened up on the Hulu series Pam and Tommy, which was also based on the sex tape scandal.

In her Netflix docuseries, Pamela Anderson revealed that the award-winning series, which is based on the leaked sex tape of the actress and her ex-husband Tommy Lee, literally gave her nightmares. After her sons, Dylan and Brandon revealed that a series about their parents and their stolen tape is coming out, she was seen saying: "It really gives me nightmares." A disturbed Pamela Anderson later added: "I have no desire to watch it. I never watched the tape, I'm never going to watch this."

Pamela about the sex tape

In her docuseries, Pamela Anderson revealed that the former couple's sex tape was leaked by an unknown person, who stole Tommy Lee's gun safe, which had his personal weapons, momentos, and a few private VHS tapes which were recorded during their honeymoon. "What they did is they found all the nudity they could from different Hi8 tapes, and they spliced it together," she said in the Netflix show.

"One day, we got something in the mail. It was wrapped in brown paper. Tommy opened it. It was a VHS tape. Tommy told me to go upstairs, and he watched it. I didn’t watch it — I’ve never did. Later, he came upstairs and said: This is going to be disturbing. This is a VHS tape of us having sex," said Anderson, recalling the disturbing day of their lives.