Pamela Anderson REVEALS Kid Rock ‘stormed out’ of Borat screening because of her cameo

Pamela Anderson recently published her memoir, Love, Pamela, where the actress has made some shocking and bold revelations about her life. Speaking of which, according to an excerpt released by Rolling Stone, Pamela reveals that her then-boyfriend Kid Rock was extremely angry about her cameo in the 2006 comedy Borat, directed by Sacha Baron Cohen. Pamela recalls the incident and shared that when Kid Rock saw her in the film during the world premiere screening, he stormed out of the event, and even called her a ‘w***e’. Read on to learn more.

Pamela Anderson was dating Kid Rock in the early 2000s and the then couple was even about to move in together. However, things in their relationship went south after she took Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, (Anderson refers to him as Bob in her memoir) to the screening of Borat, but did not tell him that she is a part of the plot. “I didn’t tell Bob I was in the movie, because I wanted to surprise him,” Pamela writes in her memoir, via Variety, “And I forgot about the part in the film that referenced the ‘sex tape.’ Bob stormed out, calling me a whore and worse. He was embarrassed, and his reaction was not thought through.”

Pamela further wrote that when she chased after Kid Rock, he left her peeled out and left her there alone. The 55-year-old shared that she apologized to people at the event and then asked if anyone could give her a ride home. When she reached home, the Baywatch actress shared, that she saw ‘Bob’ smashing a picture on the wall. “He said he was sick of waking up to a picture of me and David LaChapelle every day. But it wasn’t me and David — it was Marilyn Monroe and Bert Stern,” Anderson wrote.

Pamela Anderson’s documentary Pamela, A Love Story

Apart from the release of her memoir, Pamela’s documentary Pamela, A Love Story has also released on Netflix on January 31st. The documentary’s director Ryan White told Variety that he believes Pamela. He added that she is honest about everything, be it her own shortcomings, or others.