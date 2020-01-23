Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon is ‘incredibly happy’ about her marriage to Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee reacted to his mother’s marriage to Jon Peters. Here’s what he had to say.

Pamela Anderson exchanged vows for the fifth time on Monday, January 20, and her son couldn’t be happier for his mother. The 52-year-old actress surprised the world after she got married to movie mogul Jon Peters in a secret Malibu ceremony. In a statement given to Fox News, Anderson’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee, gushed about the couple and wished them all the luck for this new chapter of their lives. The 23-year-old budding actor stated that he is excited to get to know Peters and his family.

Lee asserted that Anderson and Peters have known each other for about 35 years and that he supports the happy couple with all his heart. The actress shares Brandon and his brother, Dylan, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee. She first dated Peters over 30 years ago and rekindled in the past few months. The couple kept their relationship under tight wraps all this while. The 74-year-old film producer told The Hollywood Reporter that Pamela was the only woman he’s had an interest in for nearly four decades.

Both, Anderson and Peters, were married four times previously. The actress was formerly married to Lee, Kid Rock and twice to Rick Salomon. She was last linked to French soccer star Adil Rami but they broke up in July last year. Meanwhile, Peters was in a relationship with Barbra Streisand for 12 years. The Hollywood producer produced the 1976 version of A Star is Born starring Streisand. He also produced the 2018 remake of the film which featured Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

