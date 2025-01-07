Pamela Anderson Shares Story of Mid-Flight Attack Over Mistaken Identity: 'He Thought I Was a Dixie Chick'

Pamela Anderson recently appeared on an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where she recalled being mistaken for a different celebrity, leading to a near-death experience.

“This one time, I was on a flight, and this guy came up to me and said, ‘Do you know what this country has done for you?’” Anderson recounted, mimicking the man’s gravelly voice. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What have I done?’”

The situation reportedly worsened as the flight continued. The Last Showgirl star shared that the man kept glaring and snarling at her whenever she turned to look back at him. He eventually became violent and had to be restrained in his seat after attempting to attack her.

“Yeah! And, it turns out, he thought I was a Dixie Chick,” she explained of the mistaken identity, prompting laughter from the audience gathered outside the 92nd Street Y for the recording.

“Remember the whole Dixie Chick thing?” She continued. “I almost got killed on a plane.”

Though the Baywatch star didn’t reveal the year the mid-flight ordeal allegedly occurred, it’s assumed it would have been after 2003. That year, singer Natalie Maines, who was part of the popular country group The Dixie Chicks—later renamed The Chicks in 2020—criticized then-President George W. Bush over the Iraq invasion.

Maine's remarks caused significant backlash for the group, which also included Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer. They were blacklisted from country radio, and fans destroyed their albums, boycotted their tours, and even sent death threats.

Maines publicly apologized at the time but rescinded her apology in 2006, stating she no longer felt sorry and didn’t believe Bush deserved any respect whatsoever.

