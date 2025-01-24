Pamela Anderson Shrugs Off The Last Showgirl Oscar Snub; Says 'Doing the Work is the Win'

Pamela Anderson believes in putting effort into her work rather than worrying about the rewards. Following The Last Showgirl Oscar snub, the actress sat down for a conversation with Elle.com and revealed that while she and the production team missed out on the Academy Awards nominations, she is happy to have received nods at the SAG Awards.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennot announced the list on Thursday, where Emilia Perez went on to lead the race with 13 nods, and Anderson starrer was left out, alongside Angelina Jolie's Maria and many others.

While talking to the media portal, the actress said, "Oh my gosh, it's not something I ever expected." She further added, "Doing the work is the win. That's what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it's nice to be recognized, and it's all a bonus."

Meanwhile, the Baywatch star claimed that the team went a long way in promoting the film, and with the SAG nomination, the movie will get the recognition it deserves.

Anderson stated, "I couldn't imagine [it] anyway.” She told the news outlet, "I'm happy for the SAG nomination; that's [voted on by] your peers. That's really cool. This has been a long road promoting this film."

As for the movie, Anderson plays the role of a Las Vegas girl named Shelly, who is hit with news that shatters her world. The official synopsis of the film reads, “A seasoned showgirl must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.”

Apart from the Barbwire star, the movie also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Brenda Song, Dave Bautista, and Kiernan Shipka, among others. The Last Showgirl is available to watch in select theaters.

