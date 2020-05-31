Pamela Anderson still owns her Baywatch red swimsuit; Says 'It still fits'

Pamela Anderson reveals she has her iconic Baywatch red swimsuit till date and she still fits into it.

Pamela Anderson still owns her red swimsuit from the iconic Baywatch series and interestingly, it even fits her till date. In an interview with Fox News, Pamela revisited her Baywatch days and revealed she still possesses the much-talked-about red costume. "Oh, I have one right here in my top drawer! It still fits," she said. "I have worn it on occasion just to be funny with my friends while trying to try to give them mouth to mouth!" Pamela Anderson added. At other times she mostly wears it at home around in her living room.

The former Playboy playmate played lifeguard C.J. Parker on the beachside drama from 1992 to 1997 after which she went on to explore cinema and dipped her toes into feature films. Her red one-piece swimsuit from Baywatch became one of the most popular trends after Pamela pulled it off so well in the beach drama. Talking about her attractive personality, Pamela also told Fox News that she was incredibly shy in the past until she realised that no one cares.

Pamela has also stated that she wishes to give marriage a chance once again after her recent split with Jon Peters. The actress is believed to have had five marriages till date but she claims that she has tied the wedding knot only thrice. She called off her relationship with the movie mogul, Jon Peters much before the paperwork for their marriage began, she recently revealed. Hence, she wishes to find love one more time.

