Pamela Anderson wishes to get married again after splitting from her fifth husband Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson wishes to give marriage another chance after recently splitting with Jon Peters.

Pamela Anderson is not the kind who gives up easily. The 52-year-old actress wishes to find love once again after her recent split with her husband Jon Peters. Pamela Anderson ended her marriage with American film producer, Jon Peters 12 days after they hosted a ceremony in Malibu. The former couple called off their marriage before the paperwork began. Hence, Pamela Anderson does not consider it to be her marriage. In an interview with New York Times, Pamela Anderson stated, "I wasn’t married. No. I’m a romantic. I think I’m an easy target. And I think people just live in fear."

The Baywatch star admitted her Malibu celebration was based out of fear. "I don’t know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it. It was just kind of a little moment. A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre, but that’s it," she told the portal. The actress earlier revealed that it was during her trip to India that she met her old flame, Jon Peters.

On seeing Jon Peters unexpectedly, she revisited her past with him and felt a connection. "It was like this little whirlwind thing, and it was over really quick, and it was nothing. Nothing physical. It’s just a friendship," Pamela Anderson said. She also opened up about the fact that people think she has had 5 marriages. ’ve been married three times. "People think I’ve been married five times. I don’t know why. I’ve been married three times. I’ve been married to Tommy [Lee], I’ve been married to Bob [Ritchie, better known as Kid Rock] and to Rick [Salomon.] And that is it. Three marriages. I know that’s a lot, but it’s less than five," she says and wishes to give marriage another chance.

