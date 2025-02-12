Paradise Cast Reacts to Unexpected Twists in New Hulu Thriller Post Premiere: 'Such Great Storytelling...'

Hulu’s new sci-fi thriller Paradise has surprised both audiences and its own cast with its unexpected twists. The series, created by Dan Fogelman, starts with a shocking revelation in the first episode that changes everything viewers assume about the story.

CBR spoke to Paradise stars Jon Beavers, Nicole Brydon Bloom, and Krys Marshall about their reactions to the series premiere and how they approached their complex roles.

The first episode of Paradise ends with a stunning revelation about the city’s true location and origins. Jon Beavers, who plays Billy, described the impact of the twist, saying, “I had the rug pulled out from underneath [me]. That’s just Dan and this writing team. There are more rugs than you thought you were standing on.”

Krys Marshall, who plays Robinson, shared a similar reaction: “When I got to the end of Episode 1, I didn’t want to click forward, I wanted to click back, because I was like, ‘Whoa, wait.’” She added that the storytelling is so well-crafted that viewers may want to rewatch to catch details they initially missed.

Nicole Brydon Bloom, who portrays Jane, said she loves thrillers and was trying to predict the twist while reading the script. “When I got to the end, I was like, oh yes, it’s good. I really enjoyed it. I couldn’t wait to read the next episode.” She also mentioned that Episode 7 had a deep emotional impact on her, saying, “I think I read it three times, and I cried each time.”

Marshall, who played Danielle in For All Mankind, compared the two shows. She stated that whether you're on Mars, the moon, or in a bunker in the mountains, this is ultimately a narrative about people.

She went on to say that people bring their own tragedies, hatreds, loves, misunderstandings, and insecurities and that a common thread runs through all great stories.

Each actor was intrigued by the depth of their character. Beavers stated that Billy's past is complicated. He stated that you will discover about his past, which may cause you to see him differently, maybe as a dangerous person, but also as a loyal friend, a good uncle, and maybe a loving partner.

Marshall stated that the positive work environment was created by Dan Fogelman and Sterling K. Brown. He said they present a lively and exciting story, but his main pull is the opportunity to continue working with Dan. He and Sterling have created such a collaborative and egalitarian environment that he describes it as a lovely family.

