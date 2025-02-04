Paradise Lost Filmmaker to Direct Modern Retelling of 1964 War-Thriller Fail-Safe; ‘Will Combine High-Stakes…’
Joe Berlinger will helm a new retelling of the 1964 war-thriller Fail-Safe which was adapted from its eponymous novel. The latest version will blend a modern approach with documentary-style storytelling!
Joe Berlinger, known for directing HBO’s Emmy-winning true crime docuseries Paradise Lost, will be directing a modern-day reimagining of the Cold War thriller Fail-Safe. The film is based on Eugene Burdick and Harvey Wheeler’s eponymous novel, which was originally adapted for the big screen by Sidney Lumet.
The story revolves around a hazardous event caused by a mechanical failure that jams the United States military’s chain of command, sending American bombers to Moscow to deliver a nuclear attack.
According to a statement released, Berlinger’s version will use a “faux-cinéma vérité approach” to reimagine the incident’s impact on the world as if it had happened in 1967, culminating in the total nuclear annihilation of New York and Moscow.
The statement revealed that the movie will “combine high-stakes international drama” with documentary-style storytelling to bring a new perspective to the Cold War political thriller. The original 1964 adaptation featured Henry Fonda as the sensible U.S. president and Walter Matthau as a political theorist.
In 2000, Stephen Frears and Martin Pasetta re-adapted the story into a series that starred Richard Dreyfuss, George Clooney, and Harvey Keitel, among others. “Cold War tensions climb to a fever pitch when a U.S. bomber is accidentally ordered to drop a nuclear warhead on Moscow,” read the show’s official synopsis.
The most recent adaptation of the hit novel will be produced by Los Angeles-based Maria Farinha Films & Co., along with London-based production company Violet Films, known for producing high-profile documentaries, including those featuring Prince Harry.
“Fail-Safe is a gripping and immersive story that feels just as relevant today as when it first captured readers’ imaginations in 1962,” said Maria Farinha Films producer Miura Kite in a statement. He further expressed gratitude for being part of this “extraordinary” project, which is helmed by a visionary director.
Stay tuned for updates on the release date and more!