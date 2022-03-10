Parallel Mothers Review: Penelope Cruz drives Pedro Almodóvar's emotional vision of motherhood to glory

Parallel Mothers

Parallel Mothers Cast: Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit

Parallel Mothers Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Parallel Mothers Stars: 4/5

In Pedro Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers, the idea of motherhood is explored in a way that complements the sheer strength that women consist of it's not something that's wired into them as humans but in fact, is a generational blessing that carry forwards in ways least expected. The past and the present collide in a beautiful way in Almodóvar's new film as we learn that history is not merely about the lives that were lived as much as it is about the one that's shaping up in the present. In true Almodóvar fashion, the filmmaker's new movie promises yet another powerful portrait of women with his muse Penelope Cruz once again taking our breath away with her admirably restrained act.

In Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers, Cruz plays Janis, a professional photographer nearing her 40s who indulges in a steamy affair with Arturo (Israel Elejalde), a forensic anthropologist who ends up facilitating the excavation of the unmarked grave of her great-grandfather, who was among the citizens who went "missing" during the Spanish Civil War. Janis ends up pregnant with Arturo's child but the latter is unprepared to take on the task of fatherhood since he's married and caring for his wife who's battling cancer. Committed to having the child, either way, Janis proudly confesses she will embrace being a single mother much like her mother and her grandmother. A pregnant Janis soon crosses paths with Ana (Milena Smit) at the hospital as the roommates at the medical facility gear up to welcome their children at the same time. Both single mothers have nothing in common including the fact that Ana is still a young woman in her teens and very much regrets having to bear a child. Yet, both women connect and become close to each other in the process and even end up welcoming daughters at the same time.

Fresh into motherhood, we then get a glimpse of Janis (Cruz) settling for work that demands lesser use of her skills while also trying to manage an au pair who isn't all that helpful and even gets an epithet of being the "Duchess" for her uncompromising work ethic. Ana (Smit) on the other hand is left in the lurch by her own mother Teresa (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón) who takes off to pursue an acting career after receiving an offer of a lifetime. Ana's broken family dynamic between her parents keep her on the edge and eventually results in her running away from home after a major tragedy hits hard. Janis and Ana once again cross paths later and are both dealing with massive pain on their parts which when intertwined with their changing relationship takes unexpected turns. Despite its contrived idea as a baby-swap drama on paper, the film moves far away beyond your expectations thanks to auteur Almodóvar's vision.

What's fascinating about Parallel Mothers is that it unravels the concept of motherhood on several levels, be it biological, physical or emotional. Even as the film consists of two startling revelations, it's not these twists but the layering of behind them that makes up the film an emotional journey. Janis oscillates between several phases from being a hands-on mother who bathes her own baby while the au pair stands by to a mother who breaks into cold sweats in the middle of the night on realising the physical distance between her and daughter Cecilia. As for Ana, she bears maternal scars on several fronts, be it in the tragic way that conceived her daughter to her eventual journey with the little one. For Ana it's also her own mother's abandonment at crucial points in her life that weigh her down. Although the beauty of Pedro's film is that he doesn't make a villain out of Terese (Ana's mom) for pursuing her dreams. In a beautiful exchange with Janis (Cruz), Terese (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón) explains her side of the story.

While on one hand, the film deals with these extremely personal and intimate struggles of Janis and Ana as mothers, on the other, Pedro skillfully makes the connection with the personal and the political as he digs deeper into Janis' roots and her search for her great-grandfather's grave. The idea that trauma, resistance, beliefs and ideals are passed on from generations and while we develop and adapt from them, the thing about families is that the after-effects of one event often percolate and impact in unfamiliar ways. Much of the second act focuses on Janis working alongside Arturo to excavate her great-grandfather's grave and it's here that the filmmaker makes audacious choices to reveal the brutalities of the Francisco Franco reign and Spanish Civil War's forgotten or buried impact. It's while unburdening this that we also see Janis' daughter Cecilia having a vision of the history she will witness.

In many ways, what's most admirable about Parallel Mothers is the fact that it's an extremely straightforward film despite thriving on melodramatic elements. As a storyteller, Pedro Almodóvar presents a film that's moody in terms of hopping its score from a Janis Joplin track to Alberto Iglesias' sonic genius combined with visuals that convey the themes of life, death and all in between. In his signature manner, Pedro brings us the tight close-ups of Cruz who is a genius at emoting the slightest of discomforts and emotional trappings of her character in a manner that's beyond mesmerising. Almodóvar likes painting an elaborate pictures and it's evident from the focus he presents on elements including the shots of food preparation. The alluring production design by Antxón Gómez consisting of intricately designed interiors with the Mondrian palette on display combined with the genius of José Luis Alcaine's cinematography breathe life into Pedro's emotional vision of Janis and Ana's journeys in the film.

Penelope Cruz who finds herself as a frontrunner for the Best Actress honour at the Academy Awards for her performance in this film, makes sure that her seventh collaboration with Almodóvar remains as special as the rest of them. Cruz gives her best shot while expressing her character Janis' multiple dimensions with an ease that only comes with the kind of experience she has. Not a scene goes by where you find Cruz's performance having any artifices. An equally impressive act is put up by Milena Smit who captures her character's emotional struggle spot on. The same goes for Aitana Sánchez-Gijón who is absolutely brilliant in every frame she is in.

A convergence of personal and political conflicts makes way for a stunningly emotional tale that is Pedro Almodóvar's film. Parallel Mothers shines bright in its final moments where it makes the case that historically, women have come out stronger and braved through the toughest of situations, while also nurturing a future that promises to correct wrongs of the past.