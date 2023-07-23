Paramore postpones SF Chase Center show two hours before concert for THIS reason; See POST

The eagerly awaited Paramore concert at Chase Center in San Francisco left fans dismayed as the band announced a last-minute rescheduling just hours before the scheduled show. The electropop group's decision came due to sickness within the touring party, leaving concertgoers with mixed emotions and reactions. Let's take a closer look at the unexpected turn of events and how fans are responding to the postponement.

Paramore's postpones SF Chase Center show

Scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., the concert took an unexpected turn when Paramore announced the rescheduling on their official Twitter account at 5:15 p.m. The band cited illness within the touring party as the reason for the postponement. Disappointed fans were informed that the show would now take place on Monday, August 7, 2023. Despite the change in date, the good news is that tickets to the original show will still be valid for the rescheduled performance in August.

Fans express mixed emotions

Naturally, fans who had been eagerly anticipating the Saturday concert took to social media to express their disappointment. Some expressed understanding for the unforeseen circumstances, but others were disheartened by the lack of an apology in the band's statement. One tweet stated, "Find it odd there's no apology or basically any F's given to the fans in that statement." Another fan lamented the inconvenience for those who had camped out for days in anticipation of the show, only to learn of the postponement just hours before it was scheduled to begin.

On the other hand, some fans found humor in the situation, with one tweet hilariously claiming, "I will be submitting my bridge toll receipt for a refund as well." Despite the disappointment, many are wishing for a speedy recovery for the affected members of the touring party and eagerly looking forward to the rescheduled concert.

"Due to sickness within the touring party, we will be rescheduling our show tonight at Chase Center in San Francisco to Monday, August 7, 2023. If you cannot attend the rescheduled date and would like a refund, instructions will be sent to all ticket purchases and refunds will be offered for the next 7 days. We look forward to seeing you all soon at the next Paramore show," a statement from the band’s official Twitter account said.

ALSO READ: Olivia Rodrigo Net worth 2023: Drivers License singer’s Milestones, Disney Career, Personal Life & more

Paramore's latest album and Hayley Williams' reflections

Paramore's tour was in support of their latest album, "This Is Why," their first release since 2017. Frontwoman Hayley Williams described the album as a reflection of the rollercoaster of emotions experienced in the modern world. She mentioned, "It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years. You'd think after a global pandemic of f—ing biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something."

Advertisement

Paramore's last-minute rescheduling of the Chase Center concert left fans disappointed but understanding of the unforeseen circumstances. As the band prepares for their rescheduled show in August, fans are expressing their support and eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the electrifying performance. In the unpredictable world of live events, sometimes even the best-laid plans face unexpected challenges, but the resilience of both artists and fans alike ensures that the show will go on.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift UNVEILS full track list for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and duet partners; DEETS here