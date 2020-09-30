Parasite actor Lee Sun Gyun CONFIRMED to star with Joo Ji Hoon, Park Ju Hyun in a disaster movie

A new Korean disaster movie is in the making and Parasite actor Lee Sun Gyun has been roped in for the movie. The movie will also star Joo Ji Hoon and Park Ju Hyun.

After catching international attention for his role in Parasite, Lee Sun Gyun prepares to star his first-ever disaster movie tentatively titled Silence. The actor was previously in talks for the role. However, it has now been confirmed that the popular Korean actor will star in the movie. He will star alongside child actress Kim Soo An, Joo Ji Hoon, Kim Hee Won, Moon Sung Geun, Ye Soo Jung, Park Hee Bon and Park Ju Hyun in the South Korean flick.

According to Soompi, Lee Sun Gyun will play the role of Cha Jung Won who finds himself in the middle of a bridge with his daughter Kyung Min when a disaster unfolds. The daughter's role is played by child actress Kim Soo An. The father-daughter dup are reportedly stranded on the bridge on a foggy night as they try to survive the unexpected threats lurking nearby. The movie sees Joo Ji Hoon essay the role of a tow truck driver wandering the perimeters of the bridge and hunting for work.

Meanwhile, Kim Hee Won has been roped in to play Dr Yang. The doctor crosses the disaster location while transferring goods for his work. On the other hand, Moon Sung Geun and Ye Soo Jung will be the elderly couple whereas Park Ju Hyun will play the role of sisters Mi Ran and Yoo Ra. The lead cast line up is rounded up with Kim Tae Woo roped in as Cha Jung Won’s one-of-a-kind senior Jung Hyun Baek, the international publication reported.

The international movie will be directed by Kim Tae Gon, who helmed Familyhood.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020 lists Parasite's Bong Joon Ho, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Halsey

Share your comment ×