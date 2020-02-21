Parasite: Bong Joon Ho is glad the film did well despite the starkly opposite sides of society it showcases

The director of the path-breaking film reportedly said that he was more than glad that the audience members responded to the film and accepted it with open arms.

The film Parasite made history at the recently concluded 92nd Academy Awards. The film won the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film in Foreign Language. The director of the path-breaking film reportedly said that he was more than glad that the film audience responded to the film and accepted it with open arms. The Academy Award-winning director also adds how he feels, that earlier he was doubtful about the audience members not being comfortable with the starkly opposite sides of society it showcases.

The film portrays how a poor family of four who live in a basement apartment in a slum area, get jobs in a rich household. The film has a dark and unnerving truthfulness to it. The director says in his statement that he did not want to hide this part of wealth disparity in his film, and without fearing the audience's rejection portrayed the existence of the haves and have nots in the Academy Award-winning film. The film has caught the attention of the global audience. Across the world, the cinema-goers have applauded the film for its intensity.

Check out Parasite trailer:

The director also adds how he has managed to throw in some comic relief to the audience members, as the dark thriller tends to give the audience a chill down their spine. The film unabashedly shows the class differently and how the lives of four family members go for a ride when they get jobs in a rich man's house. The film encompasses elements like poverty, unemployment and the need to get out to the vicious circle.

(ALSO READ: Parasite director Bong Joon Ho REVEALED that Martin Scorsese is anxious to see his next film)

Read More