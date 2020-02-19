Parasite: Bong Joon Ho's film becomes the best performer at UK box office post historic win at Oscars 2020

The tremendous business done by the film in other markets, including the wins at the 92nd Academy Awards, has given the film the much-needed boost at the UK box office.

The foreign-language film that made history at the Academy Awards 2020, Parasite, is very much in demand in the United Kingdom's market. The film, Parasite won the prestigious Palme d’Or at Cannes. The wins for the Bong Joon Ho directorial continued at the 2020 Oscars. The film grabbed four Oscars, namely for Best Direction, Best Picture, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Original Screenplay. Now, as per the latest media reports, Parasite is sitting on the number two spot at the UK box office. Earlier on, the Korean film was placed below Hollywood flick, 1917 directed by Sam Mendes, which was at the third spot. Parasite is proving to be a game-changer for foreign language films.

The tremendous business done by the film in other markets, including the wins at the 92nd Academy Awards, has given the film the much-needed boost at the UK box office. As per news reports, Parasite collected 1.39 million pounds, which included, 310,754 pounds from previews. The Korean drama is been shown across 137 British theatres. The film is doing exceedingly well post the weekend, from February 14-16.

Check out the trailer of Parasite:

During the opening weekend, which is February 7-9, Parasite, clinched the fourth place. Parasite has broken records at the box office with respect to its opening weekend in the UK and Ireland, box office. News reports suggest that the film has now grossed 5.1 million pounds. The media reports state that the film will now hit 428 locations including multiplexes that do not screen, non-English films.

