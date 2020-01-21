Parasite: BTS' V, Peakboy, Park Seo Joon & Park Hyung Sik shower Choi Woo Shik with love after SAG Awards win

Parasite created history over the weekend. The South Korean black comedy became the first movie in the 26-year history of SAG Awards to bag the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. BTS singer V, rapper Peakboy, South Korean actors Park Seo Joon & Park Hyung Sik congratulated Parasite star Choi Woo Shik over the win.

Parasite created history at the SAG Awards. The South Korean black comedy won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the prestigious awards show, which is the SAG equivalent of the best picture at the Oscars. This victory led to Parasite becoming the first non-English language film to do so in SAG Awards' 26-year history. Following the win, several South Korean stars took to social media to shower the cast with love. The first of the many stars to celebrate the movie's victory was BTS singer V.

The international singer took to BTS' Twitter account and shared two videos with Parasite star Choi Woo Shik to congratulate the star. Choi Woo Shik was present with Bong Joon Ho, Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Gyun, Park So Dam, and Lee Jung Eun at the event. "Congratulations, Woo Shik, on the SAG Award," he wrote in the first video shared. "It’s hard to believe that this person is that person at the awards ceremony," he added in the second video.

우식씨 SAG 상 축하해 pic.twitter.com/KO6sRElRTb — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 20, 2020

믿어지지가 않네요 이분이 그 시상식에서 그분이라는게 pic.twitter.com/FQmgpjQ1gT — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 20, 2020

South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon echoed similar emotions. The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of the team present at the SAG Awards and wrote, "You’re cool, Choi Woo Shik." South Korean singer Park Hyung-Sik took to Instagram to share a close up of a picture of Choi from the awards show and wrote, "Choi Woo Shik forever."

Rapper Peakboy too shared a picture from the series of photos shared by Park Seo Joon and wrote, “Kya, congratulations. Our Woo Shik is so cool.” Park Seo Joon did not shy away from asking, "Why are you copying me?”

