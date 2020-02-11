Parasite couldn't save Oscars 2020's viewership; 92nd Academy Awards registers all time LOW viewership

Despite making history by honouring a non-English film, Parasite, with Best picture award, Oscars 2020 saw a 20 percent drop in viewership. Read on to know more.

While Oscars 2020 featured a number of eyebrow raising and jaw-dropping moments, the 92nd Academy Awards ended up hitting an all-time low in the rating department. The Academy made history this year by giving away four of its most prestigious awards to a non-English-language film Parasite. In its 92-year-history, this was the first time a film, which only had English subtitles, won the award for Best Picture. While this ended up shocking the audience present in the hall and those who were watching the show on their screens, the shocking announcements did not ensure an increase in viewership.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award show saw a 20 percent drop in year-to-year viewers. The telecast averaged 23.6 million viewers, way below last year’s 29.56 million. The Oscars got a 5.3 rating in the key demographic of adults age 18-49. The figure is way too low, considering it was 7.7 last year. While the viewership and ratings dropped, the 92nd edition of the show still managed to be television’s most-watched entertainment special since the 2019 Oscars.

Just like the last year, this year too, Oscars when host less but to make up for that, the organisers did everything they could to make the show as interesting as they could. Since there was no host, various actors and artists hit the stage with musical performances, monologues and comedy routines. The organisers also took the audience and viewers by surprise with an unannounced performance by Eminem. The 47-year-old rap god performed his song Lose Yourself, which featured in the film 8 Miles and won him an Oscar back in 2003.

The show also featured some of the most politically charged speeches of this award season. While accepting his speech for Best supporting actor Brad Pitt took a dig at Republican senators who voted against calling witnesses at President Trump’s impeachment trial. On the other hand, Joaquin Phoenix delivered a lengthy and emotional speech about animal rights. In addition to this, Billie Eilish’s expression throughout the show lead to a meme fest on Social media.

