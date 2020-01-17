Parasite director Bong Joon ho: I don't really think Marvel and I are suitable for each other

Bong Joon-ho, who is currently high on the six Oscar nominations for his film Parasite, revealed in an interview that he doesn't think he is suitable to direct Marvel movies. Read below to know why Bong made this statement.

Bong Joon-ho is on cloud nine as his extraordinary feature film Parasite has earned South Korea its first-ever nominations at Oscars 2020. Besides Best Picture and Best Director noms for Bong, Parasite is also nominated for Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design. While speaking with the New York Times, an ecstatic Bong had revealed that celebrations in South Korea are tremendously high as it's rare for an Asian or Korean film to get nominated for an Oscar.

Given the success that Bong is currently witnessing on an international scale with Parasite, Variety's The Big Ticket podcast saw the director addressing the possibility of taking on a Marvel movie in the future. "I don't think Marvel would ever want a director like me. I don't expect any offers from them anytime soon," Joon-ho shared with utmost honesty whilst revealing he enjoyed James Gunn's take on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as well as James Mangold's Logan (2017), calling them great directors who can take up great projects.

"The film industry seems complicated, but I think it's quite simple for directors. It's just best to do what you're good at. And so I don't really think Marvel and I are suitable for each other. That's something I just intuitively feel," Bong added.

Would you like to see Bong Joon-ho direct a Marvel movie? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese was a major newsmaker in 2019 for his comments on Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and more like "theme parks."

