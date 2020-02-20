  1. Home
Parasite director Bong Joon Ho REVEALED that Martin Scorsese is anxious to see his next film

Bong Joon-ho recently revealed that he received a heartwarming letter from his mentor Martin Scorsese, post his historic win for Parasite at Oscars 2020. Read below to know what The Irishman director wrote to Bong.
Parasite made Oscar history and won 4 Academy Awards at Oscars 2020.
As Bong Joon-ho accepted the third Oscar for the night for his masterpiece of a film, Parasite, the South Korean filmmaker made sure to give a major shoutout to his fellow nominees - Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Sam Mendes for 1917 and Todd Phillips for Joker. However, the most heartfelt tribute was given to his mentor Martin as Bong shared, "When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that 'The most personal is the most creative.' That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese."

"When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win," Bong added as he got the entire Oscars 2020 crowd to give The Departed (2006) filmmaker a standing ovation. Bong, who recently landed in Seoul, South Korea attended a news conference along with the Parasite cast and staff. During the interaction, the 50-year-old filmmaker shared how he received a heartwarming letter from Scorsese himself.

Check out Bong Joon-ho's sweet tribute to Martin Scorsese during his Oscar-winning speech for Directing below:

"I just read his letter a few hours ago and it was an honor. He said I did a good job and should rest, but only a little because he and everyone else was eagerly waiting for my next film," Bong gushed, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

What did you think of Parasite? Did you think the Bong Joon-ho directorial deserved to win the Oscar for Best Picture? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter,Getty Images

