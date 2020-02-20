Parasite director Bong Joon Ho REVEALED that Martin Scorsese is anxious to see his next film

Bong Joon-ho recently revealed that he received a heartwarming letter from his mentor Martin Scorsese, post his historic win for Parasite at Oscars 2020. Read below to know what The Irishman director wrote to Bong.

As Bong Joon-ho accepted the third Oscar for the night for his masterpiece of a film, Parasite, the South Korean filmmaker made sure to give a major shoutout to his fellow nominees - Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Sam Mendes for 1917 and Todd Phillips for Joker. However, the most heartfelt tribute was given to his mentor Martin as Bong shared, "When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that 'The most personal is the most creative.' That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese."

"When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win," Bong added as he got the entire Oscars 2020 crowd to give The Departed (2006) filmmaker a standing ovation. Bong, who recently landed in Seoul, South Korea attended a news conference along with the Parasite cast and staff. During the interaction, the 50-year-old filmmaker shared how he received a heartwarming letter from Scorsese himself.

Check out Bong Joon-ho's sweet tribute to Martin Scorsese during his Oscar-winning speech for Directing below:

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

"I just read his letter a few hours ago and it was an honor. He said I did a good job and should rest, but only a little because he and everyone else was eagerly waiting for my next film," Bong gushed, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

