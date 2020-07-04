Parasite star Cho Yeo Jeong gushes about how Song Hye Kyo took good care of her during her high school days

  1. Home
Cho Yeo-jeong took to her Instagram page to post a throwback high school photo of herself which caught the attention of Song Hye-kyo. Read their endearing IG conversation between the close friends below.
3041 reads Mumbai Updated: July 4, 2020 11:27 am
Cho Yeo-jeong, who became a household name as Mrs. Park in Parasite, has been extremely active on Instagram and delights her fans with some beautiful posts. The 39-year-old actress has a very big reason to rejoice as she's amongst the 819 artists to be invited to join The Academy as a part of the 2020 class. Along with Yeo-jeong, her Parasite castmates Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin and Lee Jung-eun were also invited.

Taking to her Instagram, Yeo-jeong posted an adorable throwback photo of herself from her high school days, when she had just started as a rookie actress. Dressed in school uniform, Yeo-jeong looked cute as a button at the age of 17 while her caption read as, "An acquaintance sent me this photo yesterday. This was my debut in 1998, back when I was in my senior year of high school...," via Soompi's translation. Taking to the comments section was Song Hye-kyo, who wrote, "I’ve met that student before," to which Yeo-jeong humbly replied back, "That’s right, when I transferred schools, you took good care of me..."

Check out Cho Yeo-jeong's adorable throwback photo on Instagram below:

We're so glad that Cho Yeo-jeong and Song Hye-kyo are still close friends, more than two decades later. And, Yeo-jeong's revelation is proof that the Descendants of the Sun star is a down-to-earth, warm human being.

Cho Yeo-jeong's IG post also got a sweet comment from Lee Chung-ah, as the Temptation of Wolves star gushed, "Unnie. You look exactly the same," to which the I Need Romance star responded with a crying-laughing and pink hearts emoji.

Credits :Instagram,Soompi,Getty Images

