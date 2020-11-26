Parasite star Song Kang Ho, Joaquin Phoenix and Keanu Reeves among '25 Greatest Actors' of 21st Century

The New York Times has released its list of "25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century". It features an array of actors from World Cinema. This includes Parasite star Song Kang Ho, Joker Joaquin Phoenix and more.

The 21st Century witnessed some of the best performances from World Cinema. While there were a few veteran actors who continued to hold moviegoers' attention in the past two decades, there were several others who held the spotlight and had the world bowing down to them. The New York Times compiled a list of "The 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (So Far)" featuring 25 brilliant actors from different parts of the world. The list was curated by the publication's critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott.

Hollywood actors like Denzel Washington, Joaquin Phoenix, Tilda Swinton, Mahershala Ali, Melissa McCarthy, Julianne Moore, Saoirse Ronan, Nicole Kidman, Rob Morgan, Alfre Woodard, Michael B. Jordan, Viola Davis, Wes Studi, Willem Dafoe, Oscar Isaac, Keanu Reeves, and Daniel Day-Lewis were featured on the list.

On the international front, Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, Brazilian actress Sônia Braga, French actresses Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert, South Korea stars Kim Min Hee and Song Kang Ho, Chinese actress Zhao Tao and Italian actor Toni Servillo featured on the list.

Speaking about the formula using which they drew the list, the writers revealed that there was no set formula. The list merely featured their favourite film performers from the past 20 years. "This list is both necessarily subjective and possibly scandalous in its omissions," the writers penned. They noted that during their decision making, they focused on this century and wanted to focus beyond the boundaries of Hollywood.

