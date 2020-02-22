Parasite Studio Neon SLAMS Donald Trump for his distasteful remarks about the film’s Oscars win

Neon, the studio behind the film Parasite, hit back at Donald Trump for making fun of the South Korean film’s historic win at Oscars 2020.

Parasite made history earlier this month by becoming the first-ever foreign-language film to win an Oscar for Best Picture and the studio behind the film is not ready to let anyone make fun of their well deserved success. During his latest speech at a rally, US President Donald Trump mocked Oscars for giving the award to the South Korean film film. He started by stating that he did not like Academy Awards this year. He then commented on Parasite’s win and mockingly said, “The winner is a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about?”

He did not stop there. Trump continued to speak about the win and said the country is dealing with a lot of issues when it comes to South Korea, especially with trade, and giving the award to the film did not serve any purpose. The movie studio behind Parasite, Neon, responded to his dig on Twitter. The studio clapped back by posting a video from the rally where Trump can be seen making the remarks and tweeted that he did not like the film because he does not know how to read subtitles. “Understandable, he can't read. #Parasite #BestPicture #Bong2020.”

Check out tweet here:

The film managed to impress the audience and critics even though it was not dubbed in English. Director Bong Joon-Ho even addressed the language issue in his Oscars acceptance speech. “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” he said via his translator. In addition to Best Picture, the film also won awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. ALSO READ: Parasite: Bong Joon Ho is glad the film did well despite the starkly opposite sides of society it showcases

