Parasite's Bong Joon Ho on making it to Oscars: It’s a very rare thing, don't know how to process my emotions

Making history for South Korea, Parasite earned the country's first-ever nominations and that too in six categories. Read on to know director Bong Joon Ho's reaction.

The mother of all awards.. the Oscars 2020 is set to take place a few weeks from now. The nominations for the same were announced on 13 January and there were quite a few gasping moments. For starters, Todd Phillips' Joker led the pack bagging the maximum nods with 11. The Oscars also managed to surprise many and one of the most pleasant surprises this year is Bong Joon Ho directorial Parasite. Making history for South Korea, Parasite earned the country's first-ever nominations and that too in six categories.

Director Bong Joon Ho in a chat with New York Time revealed how he felt when he first heard about the Oscar nods. "The first time something like this has happened, so I don’t even know how to process or compare my emotions,” he said. “But, of course, it’s great," the director said/

Parasite has been bagging awards since it won the Palme d’Or at Cannes last year. Speaking about how it's a 'rare' phenomenon for a South Korean film, Bong Joon Ho said, "Of course, we don’t make films for continents or countries — filmmakers create films for their personal dreams and obsessions. But despite that, it doesn’t happen very often for an Asian or Korean film to get nominated for the Oscars. It’s a very rare thing. The Korean press, they’re all very excited. It’s almost like a national celebration, and I think, in a way, it’s inevitable to be surrounded with such festivity right now."

Bong Joon-ho poses in the press room with award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for "Parasite" during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

However, it hasn't been an easy ride. Bong Joon Ho wasn't always sure how the US audience would accept it. The film has managed to do extremely well at the box office. "I created this film because of the controversial aspects of the story, and to take on these bold challenges, but I always worried how they would be received by the public and the wider world. And I’m really happy to see the audience embrace the challenges that 'Parasite' took on," the Oscar-nominated director said.

