Parasite's Choi Woo Shik can't handle V's sexiness & face tattoo in Map of the Soul: 7's song ON & ARMY agrees

Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, who is close friends with BTS member V, took to Instagram to thirst about his friend's sexy appearance in Map of the Soul: 7's title song ON's Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima. Check out below to know what Choi had to share on the same.

February 21, 2020! A date that will be forever marked in history as the time BTS gifted ARMY with Map of the Soul: 7. It's just been a few hours since the album has been out and already, fans are going gaga over the septet's brand new music. The personal aspect in 7 is up to a 100 while BTS goes hard and how! Along with the album release, Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima of 7's title song ON was also unveiled for the world to consume and the boys leave a little to the imagination with their killer dance moves with even deeper lyrics.

One aspect in ON's MV that people could not get over was how sexy V looked in the all-white outfit, contrasting his pitch-black hair. In particular, it was his face tattoo that had ARMY in a state of unrest! Even his close friend and Parasite star Choi Woo-shik couldn't handle the hotness emanated by Kim Taehyung, as he took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of V from ON's MV, where his face tattoo reads, "The shadow like me."

Check out Choi Woo-shik's IG post as he thirsts over V below:

Choi's caption reads as, "sexy ... too much to handle..."

Even ARMY agreed with Choi as they took to Twitter to show their appreciation for Mr. Taehyung. Check out how Twitterati had a major meltdown below:

FACE AND NECK TATTOOS I’m sorry, but this is the end of BOV pic.twitter.com/GQDEcGXjjf — BECAUSE OF V //shy boy (@becauseofV95) February 21, 2020

Taehyung really just outright made me breatheless, this man really knows how to perform with so much fluidity and facial expression and can we talk about the "The shadow like me" tattoo on his face, The man that you are today Tae!@BTS_twt#7TODAY pic.twitter.com/XID6Rno4nk — BTS V / Taehyung News #InnerChildByV (@KTH_News) February 21, 2020

Taehyung really had a face and neck tattoo of "The shadow like me" And his deep vocals! What am i gonna do with this info. Imagine him performing like that on award show, we wont survive im telling you!#ThisIs7 @BTS_twt#WeONWithBTSpic.twitter.com/zJ1hM9HQE2 — BTS V / Taehyung News #InnerChildByV (@KTH_News) February 21, 2020

What did you think of ON's MV? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Earlier, when Choi won a SAG Award along with the rest of Parasite's cast, V had taken to Twitter to congratulate his friend saying, "Congratulations, Woo Shik, on the SAG Award. It’s hard to believe that this person is that person at the awards ceremony."

