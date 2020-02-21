  1. Home
Parasite's Choi Woo Shik can't handle V's sexiness & face tattoo in Map of the Soul: 7's song ON & ARMY agrees

Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, who is close friends with BTS member V, took to Instagram to thirst about his friend's sexy appearance in Map of the Soul: 7's title song ON's Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima. Check out below to know what Choi had to share on the same.
1593 reads Mumbai Updated: February 21, 2020 06:04 pm
BTS member V and Parasite star Choi Woo-shik are very close friends.
February 21, 2020! A date that will be forever marked in history as the time BTS gifted ARMY with Map of the Soul: 7. It's just been a few hours since the album has been out and already, fans are going gaga over the septet's brand new music. The personal aspect in 7 is up to a 100 while BTS goes hard and how! Along with the album release, Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima of 7's title song ON was also unveiled for the world to consume and the boys leave a little to the imagination with their killer dance moves with even deeper lyrics.

One aspect in ON's MV that people could not get over was how sexy V looked in the all-white outfit, contrasting his pitch-black hair. In particular, it was his face tattoo that had ARMY in a state of unrest! Even his close friend and Parasite star Choi Woo-shik couldn't handle the hotness emanated by Kim Taehyung, as he took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of V from ON's MV, where his face tattoo reads, "The shadow like me."

Check out Choi Woo-shik's IG post as he thirsts over V below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

sexy ... too much to handle...

A post shared by CHOIWOOSHIK (@dntlrdl) on

Choi's caption reads as, "sexy ... too much to handle..."

Even ARMY agreed with Choi as they took to Twitter to show their appreciation for Mr. Taehyung. Check out how Twitterati had a major meltdown below:

What did you think of ON's MV? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Earlier, when Choi won a SAG Award along with the rest of Parasite's cast, V had taken to Twitter to congratulate his friend saying, "Congratulations, Woo Shik, on the SAG Award. It’s hard to believe that this person is that person at the awards ceremony."

For now, let's enjoy rewatching ON's MV below:

Credits :Instagram,Twitter

