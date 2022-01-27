Paris Hilton ADMITS being a mother is a 'top priority' for her: I would want twins first

Looks like Paris Hilton is ready to be a mom. On E! News' Daily Pop Monday, the Paris In Love actress, 40, said that having a kid is "definitely one of my top priorities."

"I would want twins first," she added. "I don't know it's hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did then he would protect me and things like that in school." With this revelation in mind, she continued, "Maybe a boy first." In November, Hilton married businessman Carter Reum in a three-day wedding. After that, the newlyweds went on a seven-week honeymoon. However, Hilton also revealed Demi Lovato sang "I Will Always Love You" during the wedding, and the festivities included a carnival at the Santa Monica Pier, where Diplo served as the DJ.

Interestingly, Hilton also claimed that it took her some time to get accustomed to her and Reum referring to each other as "husband" and "wife." She said as per PEOPLE, "Just saying that term was very weird for me at first, but we've been together 24/7 so I felt like a married couple this entire time anyway." Meanwhile, after more than a year of dating, Reum proposed in February 2020. Hilton disclosed in January 2021 that she has begun the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure, thanking Reum for being "very supportive."

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," Hilton shared, explaining longtime friend Kim Kardashian, who welcomed two children via surrogate, was the one "who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it."

ALSO READ:Paris Hilton pens a heartfelt tribute for fiancé Carter Reum on their 'Monthiversary': We’ve only just begun