Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum become parents; Couple welcomes their first child via surrogacy

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Paris shared with PEOPLE exclusively. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum are on cloud nine! The couple has begun the new year on a wonderful note as they embark on the special journey of parenthood. Yes, you read that right! As confirmed by PEOPLE magazine, Paris and Carter have welcomed their first child together via surrogacy, and it’s a baby boy.

The businesswoman and media personality also took to her social media space to share the wonderful news with her fans, followers, and friends. Paris posted a close-up picture of their baby boy holding her thumb. Along with the picture, she also wrote a caption, that read, “You are already loved beyond words (blue heart emoji)”.

Paris Hilton on her IVF journey

Last year in December, Paris Hilton opened up about her in-vitro fertilization (IVF) journey. She revealed that Carter and she started the process at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told the magazine.. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting,” she said.

Paris Hilton and Carter Heum’s relationship

After over a year of dating each other, Paris and Carter got engaged in February 2021. They exchanged wedding vows that same year in November with a three-day-long wedding ceremony. Reum was a long-time friend of the Hiltons. Originally from Chicago, he is an author and entrepreneur. He also started a venture capital firm M13.