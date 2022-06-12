Paris Hilton attended Britney Spears' wedding after turning down a gig to DJ for President Joe Biden

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on Thursday, June 9 in a romantic ceremony at her Los Angeles home. The star-studded wedding had several big names in attendance including one of Britney's closest friends Paris Hilton. Although the hotel heiress recently revealed that to attend Spears' wedding, she turned down another major event.

Speaking about witnessing Britney's special day on her podcast, This is Paris podcast, Hilton spoke about how she had to turn down another gig for the same. She said, "I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me." The event that Paris was referring to was Biden's dinner welcoming world leaders as part of the ninth Summit of the Americas.

As for giving out any details about Britney's wedding, Paris maintained that it is Spears' story to tell and added, "But all I can say is that I'm so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale."

For her fairytale wedding, Britney wore a gorgeous Versace gown and shared photos from her special day on Instagram. Spears captioned her post saying, "Fairytales are real" while her new husband Asghari dropped a comment saying, "Out of a movie," along with a red heart emoji. Britney also dropped a BTS video of her wedding along with Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love track.

Among other celebrities who attended the wedding also included Selena Gomez, Madonna, Drew Barrymore among others.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married; Couple tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in LA