Paris Hilton calls her boyfriend Carter Reum ‘the one’ as the duo celebrates their 1st anniversary

Paris Hilton confessed her love for boyfriend Carter Reum of the 1st anniversary of their relationship through a sweet and moving post on Instagram.

Paris Hilton is celebrating a milestone in her relationship with boyfriend Carter Reum. On Saturday, Hilton, 39, shared a heartfelt Instagram photo of herself and Reum, 39, to celebrate the couple's anniversary. "When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on," she began her caption. "My life was always empty like I was missing something." "But when I met you," the socialite added, "I knew you were the one. You’ve filled my heart with so much love. I believe that everything happens for a reason because everything in my life, all the good and the bad, has led me right to you."

Hilton continued, "You are my reason for me being so happy and feeling like the luckiest girl in the world! I love making you happy and promise to make you smile forever. Love so much handsome! Happy anniversary!"

The couple enjoyed a date night out at Nobu in Malibu, California on Saturday to celebrate their anniversary. She wore a white lace mini dress with a pair of white stilettos for the outing, while Reum opted for a blue dress shirt and black trousers.

Hilton made her relationship with Reum Instagram official in April, four months after the pair were spotted dancing and sharing a kiss after the Golden Globe Awards, marking Hilton's first public outing with a date since her split from fiancé Chris Zylka in 2018.

