Paris Hilton calls husband Carter Reum 'one in a million' as she shares glimpses of her life with him

Paris Hilton recently shared a charming insight of her 20-month marriage with husband Carter Reum, and the excerpt demonstrates how she actually lives her life in true Paris Hilton style with a lot of memorable moments, and Hilton truly stands by her credo: The only rule is don't be boring and dress cute. The singer shared a beautiful Instagram post where she called her husband one in a million. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on November 11, 2021.

Paris Hilton shared a glimpse of her life with Carter Reum

The 42-year-old posted a series of clips on instagram with Reum on vacation, at parties, and celebrating holidays including Christmas and New Year's Eve in a video set to the song Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's One in a Million.

She also confessed in the comments section that she was listening to it on repeat during a recent vacation to Greece. As for her looks in the video she wore a lovely white maxi, a glittering black evening gown, and a stunning sequined frock.



Also, the Stars Are Blind singer showed her husband true love by appropriately captioning the photo, "My one in a million." To which Reum replied, "You're my one in a trillion." So it stands to reason that their son, Phoenix, who joined the family in January, is one in a quintillion.

Hilton shared a post of her baby in July. She captioned the post appropriately and expressed, "He is my world and makes my life feel so complete. I can't wait to share all of the magical memories we'll make together!"

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's love story

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum first met in their twenties and reconnected in 2019 through Reum's sister, Halle Hammond, who invited both the businesswoman and The Simple Life actress over for Thanksgiving that year, where they hit it off.

Hilton told PEOPLE earlier "I've known him for 15 years, then [Reum's sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving, and we just had this amazing chemistry. We went on our first date and haven't slept apart since. It's very incredible."

Reum proposed to Hilton on a private island for her 40th birthday, and the couple married in November 2021 in a grandiose ceremony and reception at Hilton's late grandfather's former Bel Air mansion.

The wedding celebrations continued the next day with a neon carnival-themed party at the Santa Monica Pier, followed by another formal dinner the next evening.

