Paris Hilton CELEBRATES Alice in Wonderland themed lavish bridal shower ahead of her wedding

Paris Hilton's bridal shower was themed after Alice in Wonderland in honor of her upcoming wedding to Carter Reum. While the 40-year-old socialite is renowned for her love of parties, she took a backseat in organizing this event as she was treated to a party hosted by her mother Kathy Hilton, sister Nicky Hilton, and friend Tina Chen Craig.

The lavish party, dubbed Paris In Wonderland and held on Saturday at her parents' magnificent Bel Air home, included cinematic elements from the famous classic tale, including a Mad Hatter, a Moet Chandon vending machine, and a group of VIP guests. However, soon-to-be Mrs. Reum looked beautiful in a lacy white gown with puffed sleeves and exquisite embroidery on her big day. Her blonde hair was gently groomed in waves and she donned a pair of sparkling gloves and put her feet into princess-like shoes.

Check out her bridal shower pictures below:

As seen in the pictures posted by Hilton on her Instagram stories, the grounds were adorned with magical pink mushrooms, a plethora of pink and white flowers, and a life-size Mad Hatter as well as a Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum sculpture. A cake with the words "Paris in Wonderland" on it was adorned with fairytale elements such as the "drink me potion" and the Queen of Hearts' rose garden, and visitors were given personal-sized bottles of champagne from a vending machine. As per Daily Mail, in an Instagram Live Craig posted to her page with the Hilton sisters, the bride-to-be said she was "gonna go to London for my honeymoon" and that she would be wearing 11 dresses on her wedding day.

Meanwhile, The Cooking with Paris presenter and Reum, 40, took a group of close friends and family to Las Vegas for the couple's combined bachelor and bachelorette celebration two weeks ago. Interestingly, in February, Paris got engaged to Reum on a private island surrounded by their family. They were initially romantically connected at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2020. Reum, a close friend of the Hilton family, had known Paris for 15 years

