Paris Hilton CLARIFIES pregnancy rumours; Thanks everyone for wishing her before making THIS announcement

Paris Hilton recently cleared the air about pregnancy rumours that have been making the rounds! The 40-year-old socialite and reality TV star made a 9-minute long podcast to explain her side of the story, she said she “woke up to about 3,000 texts. All my iPhones are blowing up, all five of them.”

“I’ve heard from people I haven’t heard from in years. Thank you everyone for all the messages,” Paris said on her This Is Paris podcast. She then made a bombshell statement, “I am pregnant with triples.” Paris immediately revealed that she was joking and that she is waiting to get pregnant until after her wedding and she’s being fitted for her wedding gown. Paris and her fiance Carter Reum have been engaged for several months. She also joked that the rumour may have started when the heiress was spotted in a pushup bra.

If you didn’t know, Paris and Carter Reum got engaged in February after dating for almost a year. During a previous interview with Vogue, Hilton said, “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” Speaking of their bond Hilton added that their relationship is “one of equals.” The reality TV star also said that the duo “make each other better people,” adding that Carter, also 40, was “absolutely worth the wait.”

Hilton had confirmed their relationship via Instagram in April 2020, where she posted a picture of Carter and her kissing. In a mushy caption, she wrote that her “favourite” thing to do is “make memories” with him. “Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you’re mine,” the socialite shared.

