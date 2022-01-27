Paris Hilton clears the air on her feud with Lindsay Lohan; Says there are 'No bad vibes'

During her recent visit to the sets of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, via People, Paris Hilton revealed that all is good between her and longtime friend Lindsay Lohan. During the show, the reality TV star spilled tea on her drama with the Mean Girls actress and talked about her recent reconciliation with her friend.

Previously in 2019, the This Is Paris star had her first-ever appearance on the show, and during a segment of "plead the fifth" Paris was asked to say three nice things about Lindsay which ended up in disaster. Paris sassed out and instead of saying nice things about the actress, she said Lohan was "beyond.....lame and embarrassing". This fanned the flames of their already burning feud. However, later during an interview on Sirius XM, Paris admitted that she did not mean any of it and just blurted out anything on her mind because she was nervous as it was her first time on the show but regardless the damage was already done.

Watch Paris Hilton talk about Lindsay Lohan on WWHL below:

Now in 2022, Paris was back in the war zone and finally had nice things to say about Lohan. During the show, she acknowledged that the drama they had was childish and disclosed, "I just feel like we're grown-ups now. I just got married. She just got engaged. We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good." The Heartbeat singer also revealed that she was the one who reached out first as she congratulated Lohan on her engagement with Bader Shammas. She said, "I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, and I just said congratulations."

ALSO READ Paris Hilton feels Pete Davidson is an 'awesome' partner for Kim Kardashian: They're so cute together