Paris Hilton Drops New Single I'm Free Featuring Rina Sawayama From Upcoming Sophomore Album Infinite Icon

Paris Hilton and Rina Sawayama have cooked. And it's their new track I’m Free that debuted on Friday, June 21. This synth bop is inspired by Ultra Naté’s 1997 hit song Free. With catchy and upbeat lyrics, the song has empowering undertones as well as a journey of self-healing.

Inspiration behind Paris Hilton and Rina Sawayama new single I'm Free

According to Hilton’s I’m Free press release, the song tells us a story of healing and finding one’s voice. It is posed to be an anthem of hope and 'guiding light for many people around the world.' She also shared her gratitude towards Sawayama for her mesmerizing vocals and lyrics.

She said, "Together, Rina and I hope to inspire fans around the world to embrace their own strong voices and feel free to fully express themselves," as per People. The pop icon duo seek to empower their fans so they can find their inner voices and feel confident about speaking out freely.

Ultra Naté’s 1997 hit Free inspired Hilton, 43, to create I’m Free, which she heard for the first time at a crucial point in her life. In a press release, she disclosed that this happened in New York City club only days after she was released from Provo Canyon School.

It is a 'psychiatric youth involuntary residential treatment center' in Utah, where she had undergone both physical and mental abuse. In remaking this song with Sawayama, Hilton finds a deep connection with it.

All about Paris Hilton's upcoming album

In I'm Free which is the first single of Infinite Icon, they sing, "I'm free to do what I wanna do / It's my life." The chorus affirms their boss energy with, "I'm the centerpiece. I don't have enemies but they all wanna be me, I swear. It doesn't bother me, I don't really care."

On September 6th 2024, Paris Hilton’s second album titled Infinite Icon will be out in the wild. It is executive produced by Sia with whom the entreprenuer made a song with called Fame Won’t Love You. Features from Meghan Trainor and production from Benny Blanco are also expected.

Paris Hilton's debut album

Hilton dropped her debut album, Paris in 2006 which contained her hit single Stars are Blind. It charted on top of Billboard 200 peaking at No. 6. She is now a mother of two and a pop culture icon who continues to influence the music industry with her recent projects.

