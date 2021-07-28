Paris Hilton is EXPECTING her first child with fiance Carter Reum? HERE'S what we know

If some reports are to be believed, Paris Hilton is pregnant with her first child with fiance Carter Reum! Hilton, 30 had revealed back in January that she was in the process of beginning IVF treatment for a child. However, as per Page Six, via Just Jared, the reality TV star is pregnant but there has been no official confirmation from her representatives.

Neither Paris, not Carter have confirmed the news yet. However, previously, Paris had gushed about Carter on the Trend Reporter podcast, on how he is her “dream guy.” “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that,” Paris shared. The two got engaged in February after dating for almost a year. During an interview with Vogue, Hilton said, “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” Speaking of their bond, and the relationship that the two share, Hilton went on to add that their relationship is “one of equals.” The Simple Life alum said that the duo “make each other better people,” adding that Carter, also 40, was “absolutely worth the wait.”

Hilton had confirmed their relationship via Instagram in April, where she posted a picture of Carter and her kissing. In a mushy caption, she wrote that her “favourite” thing to do is “make memories” with him. “Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you’re mine,” the socialite shared.

The pair had first sparked rumours at the Golden Globes 2020 after-party when the two were very much into each other! According to a source, via Page Six, the two had apparently met through mutual friends.

