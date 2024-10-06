Paris Hilton Explains How ADHD Is Her Superpower Which Helped Her Succeed; 'Given Me The Creativity To Build An Empire'

There’s a lot that goes on behind an actress's life, just like popular media personality and social media star Paris Hilton, who is known for her fabulous fashion sense, elite social image, reality shows, striking looks, and entrepreneurial ventures. However, she has had her fair share of struggles too.

Paris Hilton candidly opened up about her ADHD diagnosis in a personal essay for Teen Vogue, published on October 5, discussing how her ADHD symptoms contributed to her being sent to a troubled teen facility.

She further shared that being diagnosed with ADHD initially felt like she wore a label but then she said, “ADHD is the reason I’ve been able to anticipate trends, it’s given me the creativity to build an empire”.

She was later enrolled at Provo Canyon School, where she was subjected to severe abuse—something she has previously spoken about in interviews. Furthermore, Paris Hilton discussed her feelings as a child whose ADHD went undiagnosed for a long time. The star revealed that she spent several years feeling misunderstood, unhappy, and confused.

"It wasn’t until much later in life that I discovered what was really happening," she added, as she eventually learned about her ADHD. She further noted, "Growing up, I was always told that I was too energetic, too distracted, too talkative—just too everything," Hilton wrote. She added that her constant need for stimulation, combined with troubles at school, made her childhood difficult.

Hilton shared that her neurodevelopmental disorder allowed her to hyper-focus on the things she was most passionate about in life, including her work and her family. She also mentioned that her brain didn’t follow a straight line when navigating her thoughts; instead, it followed a zigzag pattern that thrived on newness, bold ideas, and innovation. However, she admitted that living with ADHD could sometimes be overwhelming and exhausting.

Lastly, she addressed the stigma surrounding people living with the condition: "We need to stop labeling neurodivergent individuals as 'disordered' and start recognizing the unique gifts they bring," she said.

She added that, while society has traditionally taught people to live in a set way, she realized that living with ADHD and breaking free from societal norms allowed the most magical things to happen.

