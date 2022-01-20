Paris Hilton feels Pete Davidson is an 'awesome' partner for Kim Kardashian: They're so cute together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance has now gotten a seal of approval from one of Kim's oldest friends. Paris Hilton in a recent interview spoke about being happy for Kim and her new relationship. While speaking to Access Hollywood, Hilton called Davidson and Kardashian's relationship awesome and maintained that they look cute together.

After being asked about what she thinks about her close friend, Kim's new relationship, Paris seemed to have the best response as she rallied for her friend's happiness and said, "I'm so happy to see her happy. She just looks so beautiful and smiling and I think they're just so cute together." Adding on, Paris also stated that the SNL star would be a great partner for Kim saying, "Funny guys are awesome because they just always make you laugh and put you in a good mood and good vibes. It's really cute."

It looks like after the Kardashian family, Kim's friends have also now come on board for her new romance with Davidson and are happy for her.

Amid her brewing romance with Davidson though, Kim has been dealing with a lot of drama from her ex-husband Kanye West. The rapper recently also addressed Kim's relationship in his new song where he name-dropped Pete Davidson and sang that he would like to "beat his a**."

In the meantime though, Kanye has himself also moved on to a new relationship and has been dating actress Julia Fox. The duo confirmed their romance after showing ample PDA in paparazzi photos from their recent outing.

