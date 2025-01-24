Paris Hilton Grateful to Have Met Foster Dog Amid the L.A. Wildfires: 'Main Character's Energy is Kicking in'

Paris Hilton is a proud foster mom to a new fur buddy! On January 23, the businesswoman shared an adorable clip of herself driving around Beverly Hills with the puppy she named Zuzu. The puppy's owner lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

“POV: Your new foster mom is Paris Hilton and the main character's energy is kicking in,” she wrote over the clip, showing the puppy looking out from the car window while wrapped in a blue blanket.

In the caption, she mentioned, “Zuzu is #Sliving her best life.” Hilton further thanked Pasadena Humane for giving her and her family the “angel” with whom they had fallen in love with. She further urged pet lovers of L.A. to reach out to the organization and adopt adorable animals in need of a home.

Hilton was among the many Hollywood celebrities whose houses burned down in the devastating L.A. wildfires earlier this month. On January 14, the DJ and heiress took to social media to share her experience volunteering for relief teams that have done impactful work in supporting the victims throughout the city.

“The day was such a powerful reminder that by lending a helping hand, or donating what you can, we all have the power to help those in need,” she wrote in the caption. She spoke about her and her team’s visit to organizations like Baby2Baby, where they helped pack essential supplies.

And Pasadena Humane, whose groundbreaking work for the animal community amid the tragedy left them inspired. So much so that they did not leave the place without adopting Zuzu, the foster puppy.

She and her team also picked up essentials for the displaced families they have been hosting at her hotel, Hilton. Moreover, she revealed that her non-profit organization had raised over $600,000 and had been working relentlessly towards the aid of the survivors.