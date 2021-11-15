Paris Hilton GUSHES over her 'confidant' Carter Reum in wedding post: So proud to stand beside you

Paris Hilton is officially married, and she seems to be overjoyed about it. The reality television actress, 40, married her new husband Carter Reum, 40, in a ceremony last Thursday at her late grandpa Barron Hilton's Bel-Air house.

Following a weekend jam-packed with wedding celebrations, the socialite uploaded multiple images from the eventful weekend, along with a statement that showed unequivocally how delighted she is. "Standing hand in hand at the altar, my heart skipped a beat," the Cooking With Paris star wrote. "It was one of the most incredibly magic and loving feelings I’ve ever felt in my life. I had found my missing piece." She further added, "To me, you’re more than my husband. You’re my best friend, my teacher, my lover, my confidant, and the father of our future children. I am so proud to stand beside you as your wife."

However, in the comments section, a number of famous pals complimented the reality television star. Jersey Shore star Snooki wrote, "Gorgeous! Congrats bewwww' while Sugar Rush host Hunter March wrote, 'Looking forward to getting all the post wedding details on the podcast tomorrow. Congrats Paris."

In the photos, the happy couple was surrounded by white flowers and smiled broadly at one another. Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, Reum and Hilton celebrated their wedding in grand style, including a star-studded reception on Saturday night during which the pair partied with a number of famous people. The couple's weekend's greatest event, apart from their wedding ceremony, occurred on night two, when they took over the Santa Monica Pier for a night of rides, games, and a performance by disc jockey Diplo.

