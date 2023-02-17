Paris Hilton: I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me

Paris Hilton revealed that until she met her husband Carter Reum , she spent years assuming she was asexual. The American media personality and businesswoman got candid in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Talking about her sex life and her reputation as a sex symbol, Paris revealed that anything sexual actually terrified her. So much so, that she actually thought she was asexual. Continue reading to find out what she had to say.

Talking to the magazine, the 41-year-old shared that despite her wild reputation as a sex symbol in Hollywood, and her being romantically linked to someone every other week, she began thinking of herself as ‘asexual’. “I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me.” Adding further, Hilton said, “I called myself the ‘kissing bandit’ because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that.”

However, it was after she met her husband Carter Reum that her ideas about her sexuality changed. “It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way,” the hotel heiress said. “I enjoy hooking up with my husband.”

Paris Hilton on her husband Carter Reum

Hilton met Reum at a friend’s Thanksgiving dinner in 2019 and immediately felt a spark. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2021. Last month, Paris surprised everyone when she announced the birth of her first child – a son – through surrogacy.

Speaking of Carter, Paris Hilton said that he is smart, not famous, and a good person. She further revealed that he is the opposite of what she was looking for in guys earlier. Paris further expressed that after being ‘through hell’ she is finally getting what she deserves and that is someone she can trust and build a life together with.