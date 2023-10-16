Paris Hilton is ‘so proud’ of friend Britney Spears for telling her side of the story in new memoir

In a conversation with PEOPLE about her upcoming Be an Icon kitchen and home collection Paris Hilton talked about her unwavering support and advice to Britney Spears, who is about to release her memoir, The Woman in Me which is going to be released on October 24.

Paris Hilton's proud endorsement of Britney Spears

Paris Hilton talked about how proud she is of Britney Spears for her courage in "telling her story" through her memoir. Hilton said, "I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I'm sure you don't even want to think about." She continued, "But it is truly such a healing experience, and writing my book, [Paris: The Memoir], has changed my life in so many ways." So I'm really hoping that she feels the same way with this." Paris Hilton hopes that Britney will find a similar sense of fulfillment through this process.

Anticipation of a transformative memoir

Hilton also commends Britney's unwavering strength as a woman. The upcoming memoir will be a big publishing event, drawing on Britney Spears' compelling journey, court testimonies, and her strength in overcoming her conservatorship.

Britney Spears' conservatorship

In 2008, Britney Spears was put under a conservatorship, where her dad and others managed her life and career. This continued until 2021. People disagreed about how it was managed. In 2019, Britney's dad got sick, and she had to take a break from work. She said she didn't like the conservatorship, and many people supported her with #FreeBritney. In June 2021, Britney talked in court and asked to end the conservatorship, saying it was abusive. Her dad and his team later agreed to end it. In November 2021, the judge officially ended the conservatorship. Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, is anticipated to be a brave and deeply moving account of freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.

As the release date of October 24 approaches, the world is waiting to hear Britney Spears' story in her own words.

