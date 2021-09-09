Paris Hilton on Jamie Spears' 'unexpected turn’ in conservatorship battle: 'It’s just amazing to hear'

Paris Hilton was taken aback when Jamie Spears, the father of her close friend Britney Spears, finally agreed to end his daughter's 13-year conservatorship. Paris discussed the development and left a message for Britney on her podcast, This Is Paris, on Wednesday. "This is such an unexpected turn," Paris began.

"I didn't think anyone was expecting this, but it's just amazing to hear, just to know that Britney ​is another step closer to having her freedom, which she deserves so much." Hilton also posted a throwback picture of herself and Spears, 39, from before the conservatorship on her Instagram. She captioned the post, “I am so so happy that @BritneySpears is one step closer to her freedom. She is such a fighter and a true angel, and deserves her happiness more than anything. Everyone that did this to her should be held fully accountable.”

However, In an episode of her podcast, as per Page Six, Hilton commended Britney for standing up for herself in recent months, particularly after her shocking June 23 court statement, saying, “The truth shall set you free.” She added, “It really is so healing when you tell your story and you tell your truth and you hold others accountable for what they’ve done wrong to you.”

Meanwhile, documents submitted by Jamie's team, have expressed Britney's wish for the conservatorship to be lifted, as well as other steps she has taken to reclaim her freedom, such as hiring her own counsel and driving on her own. Jamie requested that the court reconsider and determine that the conservatorship of Britney's person and estate is no longer necessary, thus terminating the conservatorship.

