Paris Hilton Left Heartbroken As She Loses Malibu Home to Los Angeles Wildfires: 'We’re In This Together'

Paris Hilton is one of the thousands of people whose lives were uprooted by the destructive Los Angeles wildfires after a spell of intense windstorms.

On Tuesday night, Hilton shared an emotional post on Instagram appealing for prayers for California and Los Angeles as fires spread through the Pacific Palisades. She had received news via live TV broadcasts that her home in Malibu was destroyed.

Hilton showed heartbreak while expressing memories attached to the house such as her son Phoenix's first steps and a lifetime of family moments. She wrote on Instagram, "Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience."

Hilton continued, "This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London."

She asserted that despite the loss, she was grateful that her family was safe as she held sorrow for those more severely devastated. She shows sympathy to some who have lost homes, memories, or pets and others in potential danger as well as in the greater loss.

Hilton called on everyone to stay safe and heed evacuation orders, hoping the fires would be contained. She added, "Sending so much love and strength to all of you. We’re in this together, LA. Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. You never know when everything could change."

Paris Hilton also said that her media team is coordinating with local non-profit organizations to provide aid to those affected. She also appreciated the firemen and other first responders who were risking their lives to fight the flames.

