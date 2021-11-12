Paris Hilton MARRIES Carter Reum in a star studded ceremony in Bel Air

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are officially married. The hotel heiress tied the knot with her partner of two years in a star-studded ceremony in Bel-Air on Thursday, November 11. The ceremony was held at Hilton's at late grandfather Barron‘s estate in Bel-Air, California with several big names from Hollywood, who are close to Paris in attendance.

Paris had received a romantic proposal from Carter in February as the couple vacationed in Paris ahead of Valentine's Day. The venture capitalist got down on one knee to propose to Hilton in the most romantic manner. As for her wedding ceremony with Carter, fans will be able to stream her entire wedding journey in Paris in Love that will premiere on Peacock.

The guest list for Paris' lavish wedding included Paris‘ aunt Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Paula Abdul. Also seen in attendance were, Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman.

A week ahead of her wedding with Reum, Paris had taken to Twitter to share a sweet tribute for her to-be husband as she wrote, "No matter the season—winter in the snow or summer on the lake—You've become my home away from home. Home isn't a place, it's a person. Now and forever, I'm so happy we get to build our home together."

Also sharing a photo of herself, dressed as a bride in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown, Paris after her wedding to Reum, wrote on Instagram, "My forever begins today.." along with the wedding date and ring emoji.

