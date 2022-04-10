Paris Hilton opens up on her baby plans with husband Carter Reum: Would love to have twins

Looks like Paris Hilton is obsessed with kids. On a recent edition of Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast, the Paris in Love actress, 41, confessed that she and husband Carter Reum, whom she married late last year, are still considering extending their family.

"I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe," Hilton said of Reum, also 41. "I finally have my home and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids." Hilton said that she and Reum had "been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first few, like, months of dating" and that the couple "would love to have twins."

Paris further said as per PEOPLE, "I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens," Hilton detailed. "But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls." However, Hilton and her businessman beau married in a three-day ceremony in November 2021. Months before, in January 2021, Hilton said that she had begun the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure and thanked Reum for being "so supportive."

Meanwhile, The Simple Life actress also said that her new husband was nervous about shooting Paris in Love since he had never been on camera before. It was all worth it in the end, since the couple can relive some of their most memorable moments together on television. "I had to really convince him and be like, 'Honey, this is really important to me.'

